Bumbershoot Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Courtney Barnett, Kim Gordon, James Blake & More

photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

The organizers for Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival have officially announced the lineup for their 2024 installment featuring an immense array of talent from the likes of headliners including Pavement, James Blake, Cypress Hill, Freddie Gibbs, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile and The Violators and Kim Gordon. The event will take place over two days this Labor Day weekend on August 31 and September 1 at Seattle Center.

Further sets will include Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES, K.Flay, Ladytron, Acid Tongue, All Them Witches, Aly & AJ, Angélica Garcia, Automatic, BADBADNOTGOOD, Balthvs, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Carl Cox, Corridor, Cunningham / Bird, Dean Johnson, Disq, Emi Pop, Flesh Produce, George Clanton, Gold Chisme, Grynch, Helado Negro, Hurray for the Riff Raff, I Dont Know How But They Found Me, Kassa Overall, King Buffalo, Kultur Shock, Lee Fields, Lemon Boy, Linda from Work, Lol Tolhurst x Budgie, Marc Rebillet, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Mercury Rev, Moor Mother, NAVVI, Neal Francis, Oh, Rose, Parisalexa, Pink Siifu, Pom Pom Squad, Psymon Spine, Pure Bathing Culture, R E P O S A D O, Rocket, Spoon Benders, Squirrel Flower, St Paul and the Broken Bones, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Sux, Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, TEKE::TEKE, The Divorce, The Groovy Nobody, The Polyphonic Spree, Thee Sacred Souls, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Tres Leches and Warren Dunes.

A single day pass will be available starting at $70 with a two day pass to the festival being priced at $125. Aside from the musical performances available on site, the event will also include various entertainment programming from visual art and animation to dining and culinary exhibitions.

Courtney Barnett, Kim Gordon and James Blake all recently shared new albums with End of the Day and Playing Robots In Heaven arriving last September while The Collective was released earlier this year in March.

