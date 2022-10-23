Flying Lotus Releases Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon From New Film V/H/S/99

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 23rd, 2022 - 4:36 PM

Flying Lotus presents music from the hit game show Ozzy’s Dungeon, a new soundtrack directed, co-written with Zoe Cooper, and scored by Flying Lotus themselves for the Shudder original film V/H/S/99 available to stream now. Shudder’s, the AMC network’s personal streaming service for all things supernatural, horrific, and thrilling, V/H/S/99, the fifth and latest installment in the V/H/S found footage horror anthology series, depicts how “a thirsty teenager’s home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations that catapult the viewer, as well as the teenager himself, into a digital limbo between millenniums as the film alludes to the final days of punk rock analog on VHS as the footage descends into the hellish new millennium of the digital age. Flying Lotus’s Ozzy’s Dungeon takes place on the set of a children’s game show, harkening back to the 90s hit fictional tv series of the same, with the tone and mood of the soundtracking reflecting the nostalgia and somewhat eerie calmness of a frighteningly eccentric abandoned play area through the use of the grainy, low-fi aesthetics often associated with that era.

Premiering at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Flying Lotus’ Ozzy’s Dungeon and Shudder’s V/H/S/99 has received countless praise ever since its first appearance, with Flying Lotus’ second directorial credit, following the 2017 horror film Kuso, called“an incomparable short. A surrealist comedy version of Legends of the Hidden Temple…its perfect” by Horror Press and “one of the film’s standout chapters” by The Daily Beast.

Flying Lotus Presents: Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon

Opening (1996-1999) Rules Of The Game Host Talk Interview Music / What Do YOU Wish For? Catch That Meat Consolation Prizes Battle On!

Flying Lotus is now working as a director on a third feature film, a science fiction thriller titled Ash, the “follow-up to the Sundance-premiering body horror anthology, Kuso,” starring Joseph Gordon Levitt and Tessa Thompson

Flying Lotus’ career as a musical artist extends past his compositions found in movies. Flying Lotus shared two soulful new singles, “The Room” and “You Don’t Know,” featuring Devin Tracy.

