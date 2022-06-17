Flying Lotus Shares Two Soulful New Singles “The Room” and “You Don’t Know” Featuring Devin Tracy

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2022 - 4:21 PM

Rapper Flying Lotus does have his hands full this summer because he released the new double single The Room and You Don’t Know, which both features vocalist Devin Tracy is out now on Warp Records. Both tracks features emerging Los Angeles-based soul vocalist Devin Tracy, who Flying Lotus discovered at a session. The friendship happened quickly and resulted in not one but two new tracks, one of which appeared on Netflix’s Yasuke, which FlyLo soundtracked and executive produced.

The Room gives an insight of Tracy using his soulful voice to mourn over a broken relationship while the sharp guitar playing brings upsetting emotions whereas You Don’t Know has Tracy soulfully insisting that his partner is experiencing pain and the catchy beats from horns and light keys brings a beautiful sound of heartache.

Earlier this year Lotus released the song They Call Me Magic which became the theme song to AppleTV+’s show Magic Johnson documentary. Also Lotus announced he had intention to direct and score the sci-fi horror film Ash and signed a deal with XYZ Filmsand Logical Picturesto produce and direct new projects. Last year, Lotus executive produced and scored Netflix’s Yasuke anime series, and he lent numerous scores to Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming.

Also Lotus was honored at the 63rd Grammys where he took home Best Progressive R&B Album for his work on Thundercat’s It Is What It Is and he was also nominated for Producer of the Year, NonClassical. Additionally, Ellison has collaborated with David Lynch , Alma Harel, Hiro Murai, Khalil, Joseph Shinichiro Watanabe and has even been mentored by legendary filmmaker, Terence Malick.