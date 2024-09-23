Slayer Reunites For First Show In Five Years, Performs “213” For First Time Since 1998

Home News Maleah Rowe September 23rd, 2024 - 8:21 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo

Formed in 1981, the metal band Slayer has reunited at Riot Fest in Chicago, performing together for the first time since 2019. The guitarist of the group, Kerry King, had previously announced in February that “a reunion was highly unlikely”, as told by Rolling Stone. Two weeks later, the band announced their fall return. The song “213” was included in their setlist, which hasn’t been performed in 25 years. Watch their performance below:

Their performance mostly consisted of two albums, Reign in Blood and Seasons in Abyss. Loudwire describes their performance as “tight and aggressive, not really showing any sign of rust after getting back together for the first time in about half a decade.” This won’t be their last performance this year, as they are set to perform at Louder Than Life this September 27th and Aftershock this upcoming October 10th.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo