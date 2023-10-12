Two Men Found Safe After Being Reported Missing From Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival

Home News James Reed October 12th, 2023 - 7:48 PM

UPDATE (10/12): The two men from Southern California have been found safe and are in contact with family members, Sacramento police said on Thursday. Jacob Clark and Anthony Acosta have been in contact with their families, according to authorities.

Jacob’s mother told The Sacramento Bee that the two men lost contact with their families after their cellphones were stolen at the festival. Clark’s truck keys were also reportedly stolen. “They’re heading home today,” she said.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed that Acosta and Clark have been found, saying in a statement: “The missing persons have been located safely and have been in contact with family.” Because the two men are both adults, the police department said they won’t reveal where they were found.

Original article below.

Two men have been reported missing after attending last weekend’s Aftershock rock and metal festival in Sacramento, California.

Jacob Clark, 24, and Anthony Acosta, 32, drove from Southern California to Discovery Park to attend the four-day festival, which took place from Thursday, October 5, 2023, through Sunday, October 8, 2023. A wristband scan confirmed Clark had been there. Jacob Clark’s mother, who issued a missing person’s report with the Sacramento Police Department, prompted people to contact her if they have seen or heard anything about her son.

“My son attended the festival with a friend. His name is Jacob Clark-Jendrock,” Shannon Jendrock wrote. “His friend’s name is Anthony Acosta. They drove from Southern California. They have not returned and no one has heard from them since Saturday night. His and his friends’ phones are both dead.”

“We live in Palm Springs, so he would have been driving from Sacramento back home. I have filed a missing person report with Sacramento PD, but have not heard anything. If you have seen him or have any information please message me,” she added.

According to Shannon Jendrock, Acosta’s parents have also filed a missing person’s report: “Update—the boys still have not been found. Anthony’s parents have now made a missing person report for him. I have posted to my main page as well,”

On Facebook, the Sacramento Police Department described Clark as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, he has blond hair and blue eyes. Acosta is 5 feet 10 inches and 265 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Aftershock producer Danny Wimmer Presents sent KCRA the following statement: “We are in contact with the families and local police regarding any information we have as they investigate these potential missing persons.”

Aftershock 2023 festival featured such acts as Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Incubus and Megadeth. In all, nearly 100 bands performed at this year’s event.