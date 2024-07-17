Kaytranada Announces Fall 2024 ‘Timeless’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon July 17th, 2024 - 12:46 AM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Kaytranada has returned with the announcement of new tour dates taking place later this year in support of his latest album Timeless which arrived last month and featured Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak and Dawn Richard. The trek will be supported by Channel Tres, Sam Gellaitry, Lou Phelps, Kitty Ca$h and Amaarae.

Before kicking off the fall headlining tour, Kaytranada is slated to make multiple appearances at a multitude of music festivals including Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle, Washington from July 19 to 21, Global Dance Festival in Denver, Colorado on July 26, Broccoli Festival in Washington, D.C. on July 27 and 28, Outside Lands in San Francisco, California from August 9 to 11 and The Best Day Ever Festival in Troutdale, Oregon on August 10 and 11. He will also be playing in Europe at Victoria Park London on August 16 and Les Plages Electroniques in Cannes, France on August 17.

The trek will begin with a show in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 14 at Deer Lake Park. Kaytranada will also be visiting Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, Columbia, Austin, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta and San Diego. The tour will come to an end with a concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on October 26.

Kaytranada Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

9/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park * #

9/20 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island * ^

9/26 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill * #

9/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage * ^

9/28 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau * # $

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion * #

10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann * ^

10/04 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium * ^

10/06 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * ^

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater * #

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory * #

10/18 – 10/19 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre * #

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park * #

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium * +

* = support from Channel Tres

^ = support from Sam Gellaitry

# = support from Lou Phelps

$ = support from Kitty Ca$h

+ = support from Amaarae

