Kaytranada Announces New Album Timeless For June 2024 Release Featuring Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, Dawn Richard & More

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 22nd, 2024 - 4:06 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Kaytranada has announced that his new album, Timeless, will be released on June 7th.

According to Pitchfork, this new album is packed with collaborations with many artists, including Childish Gamino, Anderson .Paak, Dawn Richard, Tinashe, Ravyn Lenae, Thundercat, PinkPantheress, Chanel Tres, Mariah the Scientist, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Lou Phelps. (via Pitchfork)

Back in November, Kaytranada released two singles. These tracks were “Lover/Friend” featured Rochelle Jordan and “Stuntin” featured Channel Tres. Both of these songs will be featured on Timeless.

Timeless Track List:

01. Pressure

02. Spit It Out [ft. Rochelle Jordan]

03. Call U Up [ft. Lou Phelps]

04. Weird [ft. Durand Bernarr]

05. Dance Dance Dance Dance

06. Feel a Way [ft. Don Toliver]

07. Still [ft. Charlotte Day Wilson]

08. Video [ft. Ravyn Lenae]

09. Seemingly

10. Drip Sweat [ft. Channel Tres]

11. Hold On [ft. Dawn Richard]

12. Please Babe

13. Stepped On

14. More Than a Little Bit [ft. Tinashe]

15. Do 2 Me [ft. Anderson .Paak and Sir]

16. Witchy [ft. Childish Gambino]

17. Lover/Friend [ft. Rochelle Jordan]

18. Wasted Words [ft. Thundercat]

19. Snap My Finger [ft. PinkPantheress]

20. Stuntin [ft. Channel Tres]

21. Out of Luck [ft. Mariah the Scientist]

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister