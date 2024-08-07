Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees Cancel 2024 U.S. Tour 3 Days Before First Show

Home News Sarah Faller August 7th, 2024 - 2:04 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

On August 6th ticket holders for Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees US tour were emailed about refunds without any further explanation. This is incredibly short notice as the tour was set to begin three days from now (via PitchFork).

The US tour was announced by the rap trio made up of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel in June as both a makeup opportunity for missed shows last year due to Ms. Lauryn Hill’s struggle with vocal strain, and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the grammy award winning album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. This tour would have also been the band’s second tour since their reunion after their breakup in 1997, and 2005. However it seems some American concertgoer hopefuls will have to wait a little longer. Though tickets for the European leg of the tour are still available and on sale, Live Nation, the producer of the tour, emailed all US ticket holders about refunds. The rap trio has not made any announcements in relation to the shows or the cancellations.

Photo Credits: Brandy Hornback