Pras Seemingly Disses Lauryn Hill On New Track Following Canceled Fugees Tour

Sarah Faller August 15th, 2024 - 2:10 PM

Pras Michel of the Fugees seemingly blames Lauryn Hill for the cancellation of the Fugees Tour (via consequence).

Earlier this month the U.S. leg of the Fugees reunion tour was canceled with extremely short notice. The fans were originally given no explanation for the cancellation of the shows and were offered refunds by Live Nation. Though it seems members of the Fugees might have more to say on the matter.

Pras Michel, a member of the Fugees trio, just dropped a track called “Bar Mitzfa”. Though the track doesn’t mention Lauryn Hill directly it does mention the third member of the trio, and allusions to excuses Lauryn Hill made about the tour. In the song he says that he’s not to blame and that clickbait (something Hill had blamed for low ticket sales) isn’t to blame either. It seems this track is Michel finally speaking out on some disagreement within the trio, mainly between Michel and Hill.

Even with this seemingly turbulent situation tickets for the European leg of the Fugees tour are still available.

