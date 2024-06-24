Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees Announce Summer & Fall 2024 ‘The Miseducation Anniversary’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2024 - 1:42 PM

Five time Grammy winner Ms. Lauryn Hill has announced she and The Fugees are going to co headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour in honor of the landmark album that was just named the best album of all time by Apple Music. The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score and more.

Kicking off on August 9 in Tampa, the 21 date tour will include stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and more along with international dates in London, Manchester, Paris and Amsterdam. The Fugees will co headline all dates and YG Marley will be joining as support.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi pre sale beginning Tuesday, June 25. Additional pre sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official card of U.S. dates of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre sale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The Miseducation Anniversary

8-9 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

8-11 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

8-16 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

8-18 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8-21 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

8-23 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8-25 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8-28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8-30 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8-31 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9-4 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

9-6 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9-7 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9-13 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9-15 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9-17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

9-20 Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

9-21 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

