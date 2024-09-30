Maya Hawke Announces New EP Clipped Wings For October 2024 Release & Spring 2025 Tour Dates, Share New Single “Kamikaze Comic”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 30th, 2024 - 1:07 PM

Today, artist Maya Hawke has announced announce her new EP, Clipped Wings, will be released this Friday, October, 4, through Mom+Pop. Serving as a companion piece to her latest album, Chaos Angel, Clipped Wings is a gorgeous four song collection filled with some of Hawke’s most vulnerable lyrics and compelling songwriting to date.

In light of the upcoming EP, the artist has shared “Kamikaze Comic” and as a whole, the music is fabulous by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a lovely pop and jazz vibe, while Hawke serenades the ears with her beautiful and harmonic voice.

In addition to her forthcoming EP and latest single, Hawke has announced tour dates for 2025. These shows mark her first full North American tour and first UK and European shows, since Chaos Angel was released to universal acclaim in May. For tickets and more information click here.

Chaos Angel Tour Dates

3/10 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

3/12 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

3/14 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

3/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

3/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

3/22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

3/24 – St Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

3/25 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

3/27 – Toronto, ON – History

3/28 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

3/29 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

4/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

4/4 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

4/5 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

4/6 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

6/21 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

6/23 – Stockholm, SE – Fryshuset Klubben

6/24 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

6/26 – Hamburg, DE – Docks

6/27 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

6/29 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

6/30 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

7/1 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

7/2 – Paris, FR – Bataclan

7/4 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

7/5 – Zurich, CH – X-TRA

7/6 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

7/8 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz 2

7/13 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

7/14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham

7/16 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

7/19 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

7/20 – Newcastle, UK – NX Newcastle

7/21 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

7/23 – Dublin, IE – The National Stadium

Clipped Wings Track List