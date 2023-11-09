Sleater-Kinney, Wet Leg, Maya Hawke & More Featured on Abortion Access Benefit Album Releasing On RSD Black Friday

Home News Savanna Henderson November 9th, 2023 - 4:06 PM

In a groundbreaking initiative, a new Abortion Access Benefit Album is set to hit the shelves on RSD Black Friday, featuring prominent artists such as Sleater-Kinney, Wet Leg, and Maya Hawke. The album cover art, a striking visual representation of this collaboration, is embedded below.

The album boasts a diverse tracklist in standard format:

*Side A:*

1. Wet Leg – Loving You (Demo)

2. Tegan and Sara – Under My Control

3. Thao and the Get Down Stay Down – Meticulous Bird (Tune-Yards Remix)

4. Sleater-Kinney – Free Time

5. Bully – Labor of Love

6. Caroline Spence, Erin Rae, Michaela Anne, Tristen – This Woman’s Work (Kate Bush cover)

*Side B:*

1. Maya Hawke – Rose and Thorn

2. My Morning Jacket – Rainbow Power (Timmy Thomas cover)

3. Cat Power – Song to Bobby (Live)

4. Fleet Foxes – The Kiss (Live)

5. Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell – The Problem (Live)

*Photo Credit: Owen Ela*