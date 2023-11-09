Sleater-Kinney, Wet Leg, Maya Hawke & More Featured on Abortion Access Benefit Album Releasing On RSD Black Friday

In a groundbreaking initiative, a new Abortion Access Benefit Album is set to hit the shelves on RSD Black Friday, featuring prominent artists such as Sleater-Kinney, Wet Leg, and Maya Hawke. The album cover art, a striking visual representation of this collaboration, is embedded below.
The album boasts a diverse tracklist in standard format:
*Side A:*
1. Wet Leg – Loving You (Demo)
2. Tegan and Sara – Under My Control
3. Thao and the Get Down Stay Down – Meticulous Bird (Tune-Yards Remix)
4. Sleater-Kinney – Free Time
5. Bully – Labor of Love
6. Caroline Spence, Erin Rae, Michaela Anne, Tristen – This Woman’s Work (Kate Bush cover)
*Side B:*
1. Maya Hawke – Rose and Thorn
2. My Morning Jacket – Rainbow Power (Timmy Thomas cover)
3. Cat Power – Song to Bobby (Live)
4. Fleet Foxes – The Kiss (Live)
5. Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell – The Problem (Live)
Stay tuned for the upcoming press release for more in-depth details. In the meantime, explore our previous stories on Sleater-Kinney, Wet Leg, and Maya Hawke to delve deeper into their artistic journeys here.
*Photo Credit: Owen Ela*