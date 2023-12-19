Maggie Rogers, Maya Hawke, Philip Glass & More To Perform At 2024 Tibet House Benefit Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2023 - 1:41 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to brooklynvegan.com, it has been announced that the Tibet House Benefit Concert will be returning to New York City for their 37 annual edition, while will happen on February 26 at Carnegie Hall. Philip Glass serve as Artistic Director and the show will feature performances from Maggie Rogers, Laurie Anderson, Maya Hakwe, The Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, Scorchio Quartet, and many more .

The 2024’s honorary chairs are Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard and Arden Wohl. Tickets are on sale now and proceeds will support the work of Tibet House US, which is “a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.”

