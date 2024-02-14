Maya Hawke Announces New Album Chaos Angel For May 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Missing Out”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 14th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Maya Hawke has returned to announce the release date for her brand new third studio album Chaos Angel which is set to arrive on May 31 via Mom+Pop. In celebration of the announcement, Hawke is sharing the lead single “Missing Out” alongside an accompanying music video.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the video, Hawke offered, “There was actually a girl who went to Brown, where my brother goes to college, and we were all going around saying what our wish was for ourselves. She said, I want to write the next great American novel. It was the moment where I felt older than everyone because I laughed so hard. I was like, ‘You are so far down the wrong track!’ Wish to write a novel. That would be a miracle. Don’t wish to write the next great American novel, that’s a nightmare! It made me feel I actually am a different place in my life than these people I was around. It totally inspired this whole song.”

The forthcoming record follows Hawke’s critically acclaimed sophomore output Moss. The album was preceded by her break out hit “Therese” and “Sweet Tooth.” Hawke also went on to tour in support of the record visiting Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, France and the UK before taking the trek to a handful of U.S. states including New York, Washington DC, Illinois and Minnesota.

Chaos Angel Tracklist