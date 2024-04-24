Maya Hawke Shares Bittersweet New Single & Video “Hang In There”

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 24th, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Maya Hawke has officially released the third single, “Hang In There,” and the accompanying music video for her upcoming album, Chaos Angel.

The track is offering advice and support to someone in the middle of a toxic relationship, according to a resent press release. The music video places more emphasis on this message, as Hawke sits down and serenades the listener with her mesmerizing harmonies and beautiful lyrics.



Hawke further elaborates on the meaning of the song in a recent press release. She states, “the idea of ‘Hang In There’ is when you have someone close to you, who’s going through something awful that you’ve been through earlier in your life, and you know that you can’t interfere because they’ll probably isolate themselves from you. So you have to just watch as they get really hurt. Until they have that moment where they realize they’ve been in a toxic situation all along. Then they come to you, and together, you help them emerge from it. It’s a moment of real happiness when you can witness the pieces all click into place.”

The release of “Hang In There” comes ahead of Hawke’s newest album, Chaos Angel, which will be released on May 31st. She has already released two singles for the album, titled “Missing Out” and “Dark.” These tracks, along with “Hang In There,” are already getting fans excited to see what Hawke has in store with this new album!