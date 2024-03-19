Maya Hawke Shares Intimate New Single & Video “Dark”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 19th, 2024 - 9:00 PM

Maya Hawke has returned with the release of her brand new single and music video “Dark.” The track serves as the follow up to “Missing Out” which was shared back in February. Hawke announced the release date for her brand new third studio album Chaos Angel which is set to arrive on May 31 via Mom+Pop.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single, Hawke offered, “‘Dark’ is a cut and dry love song about a relationship struggling to find its footing. It’s about trying to sort out the mixed bag of history and pain two people bring into a new love to find the path forward. The chorus was written a few years ago when I was going through a particularly debilitating bout of bedtime anxiety: I would lay in bed with the fear that if I let myself fall asleep, my brain would forget how to breathe and I would die in my sleep. I saw a doctor who told me that I had to become okay with dying. He said if I accepted it, I would be able to sleep and would likely…not die. He was right, I didn’t die. And I wrote this song to celebrate it.”

The forthcoming record follows Hawke’s critically acclaimed sophomore output Moss. The album was preceded by her break out hit “Therese” and “Sweet Tooth.” Hawke also went on to tour in support of the record visiting Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, France and the UK before taking the trek to a handful of U.S. states including New York, Washington DC, Illinois and Minnesota.