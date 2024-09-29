Kat Von D Releases “With You” Music Video

Home News Lauren Rettig September 29th, 2024 - 2:03 PM

Singer, songwriter and artist Kat Von D has just dropped a new music video for the track “With You” off her new sophomore album My Side of the Mountain. The video was directed by Ryan Valdez, who has directed Kat Von D’s “Vampire Love” in 2023 and “Dead” earlier this year; he is also known for his work with Korn, who promise their new music will be their “best and heaviest in years”; Rise Against (he directed “Talking to Ourselves” in 2022); and Stone Sour, who have been on an indefinite hiatus since 2020. “With You” was shot at the Los Angeles Powder Room Studio. Watch the video below:

The video opens with Kat Von D in a latex catsuit, designed by Venus Prototype Latex. As Kat Von D sings to the camera, she provides stunning visuals to accompany her lyrics. The scenes change from a powder-blue room with alluring decor, to a lush pink bedroom, a stunningly white foyer and another room covered in mirrors as she sings “Can’t go back / It don’t even matter / If can’t have… you.” As the chorus picks up, the camera shot changes to a forward shot of Von D as the backgrounds change behind her. Valdez uses this method of filming multiple times; Kat Von D is shown singing and walking as the scene changes throughout the music video. As the video ends, Kat Von D poses on the bed in the pink room and poses, the title of the song fading in next to her.

“With You” was written by Kat Von D alongside acclaimed songwriter Sizzy Rocket and produced by Fernando Garibay (known for working with Lady Gaga) and Ramiro Padilla (known for working with Sia and Poppy). Kat Von D’s unique genre of disco goth/synthwave/new wave/post-punk/electronica always makes for a memorable song; her captivating lyrics have been known to mesmerize fans with their vulnerability and darkness and people around the world have been tuning in to listen to My Side of the Mountain.

Kat Von D will be going on tour to accompany the release of My Side of the Mountain, with the first show kicking off at The Vogue in Indianapolis, IN on October 30. Information on tickets can be found on Kat Von D’s website.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva