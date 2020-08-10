Corey Taylor Says Stone Sour Are On Indefinite Hiatus

Home News Aaron Grech August 10th, 2020 - 4:52 PM

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor stated that his other well-known group Stone Sour are on indefinite hiatus during his recent appearance on The Green Room With Neil Griffiths podcast. Taylor told Griffiths that the band came together to decide it was best to put things on hold, while the members focus on “doing their own thing.”

“I feel like Stone Sour has kind of run its course for now. We all talked as a band and decided to kind of put Stone Sour on indefinite hiatus,” Taylor stated. “That’s the way it is. We’ve put it on the shelf for now. Everybody’s kind of going and doing their own thing.”

Taylor announced at the end of 2018 that he was focusing on Slipknot during 2019, but he had material that was written for Stone Sour. At the beginning of this year the band’s guitarist Josh Rand announced that the group were planning on releasing demos and alternative versions of their songs, however these plans have been put on hold with this latest announcement.

The group’s most recent studio album Hydrograd came out in 2017 and showcased a sound more built toward sonic experimentation. Each of the songs featured on the record varied in style.

This year has been a busy one for Taylor, who announced his solo debut album CMFT, which is set to include the likes of Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie. The upcoming album is set to be released this October and was reportedly written during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela