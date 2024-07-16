Kat Von D Announces New Album My Side Of The Mountain For September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Illusion

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to loudwire.com, Kat Von D has just shared a new disco goth song titled “Illusion” and announced her second full length studio album My Side of the Mountain. The tattoo and makeup artist fully changed her career at the start of the decade to focus on music and shared her debut album, Love Made Me Do It, in August of 2021. My Side of the Mountain will be available on September and it features guest appearances from Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz and Ferras. Click here to pre order or pre save the record.

While talking about her upcoming album, Von D says: “My Side of the Mountain is a love letter for all of the hopeless romantics, the outsiders, and lonely hearts trying to find their place in this cold and divisive world. When I was a kid, I read the 1959 novel My Side of the Mountain and related so deeply to the little boy who ran away from home only to find comfort in isolation, self reflection, and self reliance in the wilderness.”

As for the music,”Illusion” is a dramatic, synth pop track about looking back on a former relationship. It is the third single from the album following “Vampire Love” and “Dead.” The music video was filmed at a meadow in Vevay, Indiana, which is Von D‘s hometown. The vocalist can be seen prancing around the field on a bright day wearing a witch-like dress and the juxtaposition between the colors of the setting and her outfit seem to be symbolic of the conflicting feelings that surface when a partnership ends.

My Side of the Mountain Track List

1. Dead

2. Vampire Love

3. H.A.T.E

4. Truth in Reverse

5. Set Myself on Fire (Feat. Ferras)

6. I Am a Machine (Feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

7. Interlude II

8. Running Away

9. Illusion

10. With You

11. Por Ti

12. All By Myself

