Kat Von D Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Hunter Graham September 18th, 2024 - 7:20 PM

Tattooing legend, beauty baroness, and now burgeoning goth-synth star Kat Von D has just announced the dates for her upcoming My Side of the Mountain Tour, set to kick off just one day before Halloween. The tour’s first two shows will take place in the Midwest, starting in Indianapolis and then moving on to Chicago, with support from San Diego’s beloved goth punks, Prayers, whose sound is sure to resonate with Von D’s fans in the American heartland.

From there, the femme fatale will play in the southwestern states of Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas—regions known for their strong gothic music scenes. The darkwave journey continues through Southern California before moving north to San Francisco, then crossing the country to Providence, Rhode Island. The tour will hit New York’s iconic Palladium in Times Square and conclude with a final performance on December 8th in Washington, D.C.

Kat Von D is a multi-talented individual who has recently set her sights on music, a passion she claims has always been her first love. After dominating the worlds of tattooing, alternative fashion, and cosmetics for nearly two decades, her musical career blends post-punk, synthwave, and disco goth, infused with a retro 80s undertone that breathes macabre life into a hauntingly nostalgic sound.

A full list of dates for the My Side of the Mountain Tour can be found below:

Kat Von D My Side of the Mountain Tour Dates:

10/30/24 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue (w/ Prayers)

10/31/24 – Chicago, IL – Outset (w/ Prayers)

11/03/24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

11/04/24 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

11/05/24 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

11/07/24 – Tucson, AZ – Encore

11/09/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

11/11/24 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

11/13/24 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

12/04/24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom

12/06/24 – New York City, NY – Palladium Times Square

12/08/24 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre