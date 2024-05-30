Kat Von D Unveils Aesthetic New Single & Video For “Dead”

Home News Skyy Rincon May 30th, 2024 - 6:30 AM

The iconic Kat Von D has returned with a brand new single entitled “Dead” which is accompanied by a fashionable music video directed by Ryan Valdez whose creative credits include Korn, Stone Sour and Rise Against. The new song blends synthwave, goth, new wave, post-punk and nostalgic 80s electronics, emphasizing that Von D wears her sonic influences on her sleeve.

The video is also heavy on the nostalgia, paying tribute to the ever-popular Jane Fonda workout tape aesthetic. The track stems from collaborative songwriting sessions with Shari Short, who has previously worked with Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Rita Ora as well as Fernando Garibay who has collaborated with the likes of Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Kylie Minogue.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the 80s-inspired, goth-drenched music video, Von D offered, “’Dead’ is a dreamy, dark, synth-pop jam that’ll make you wanna cry and get up and dance simultaneously. I remember the day that Shari Short and I wrote this song; I knew there just HAD to be a goth-aerobics music video to go along with it! Famed horror director Ryan Valdez directed the music video in Los Angeles, which was heavily inspired by classic Jane Fonda workouts from the 80’s. There’s a very special appearance in one of the music video trailers of legendary Charo joining me and my friends working out to “Dead.”

Back in October, Von D released her single and video for “Vampire Love” continuing to play upon the dark, vampiric aesthetics she is well known for. She released her debut studio album Love Made Me Do It, back in 2021.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva