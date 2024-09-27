Pale Waves Share Saccharine New Single “Kiss Me Again”

Home News Minnie Dao September 27th, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Photo Credits by Mauricio Alvarado

UK indie-rock band Pale Waves returns with their new single “Kiss Me Again,” the latest offering from their fourth studio album, Smitten. Produced by Iain Berryman, Smitten blends timeless indie rock with Pale Waves’ evolved sound, focusing on themes of vulnerability, love, and self-acceptance, particularly through the lens of queer relationships. As the seventh track on the newly released album, it perfect sorbet of desire and longing on an indie-pop melody.

“We’re so glad Smitten is now in your hands,” shares Pale Waves’ Baron-Gracie. “It’s existed in our lives for years now and we’re extremely proud of this album. We love the world that we’ve created and its unapologetic celebration of queer love.”

“Kiss Me Again” is an irresistible indie-pop track, bringing listeners into a story of reckless affection and flirty thrills. The song paints a vivid picture of a one-night affair, capturing the irresistible pull towards someone and the addictive adrenaline rush of a secret rendezvous. The melody of this track seems straight from a 2000s rom-com movie with a soft punk vibe to compliment lead vocalist, Heather Baron-Gracie’s sweet vocals. With a touch of self-awareness, Baron-Gracie describes the song as being about “enjoying a situation in your messed-up way, even when you know it’s reckless.”

Listen to Pale Waves’ “Kiss Me Again” here:

Pale Waves will embark on a UK headline tour in October, hitting major cities and offering fans a chance to experience Smitten live, including a sold-out stop at London’s Outernet. “Kiss Me Again” follows the band’s release of “Thinking About You” earlier this month. To learn more about Pale Waves, be sure to check out our previous articles and coverage of the band here.