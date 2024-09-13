Pale Waves Share Dreamy New Single & Video “Thinking About You”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 13th, 2024 - 2:00 AM

Pale Waves have shared their latest new song and accompanying music video entitled “Thinking About You.” The dreamy new track’s arrival is preceded by the release of “Perfume,” “Gravity” and “Glasgow,” making it the fourth single from the band’s fourth studio album Smitten which will be available on September 27 via Dirty Hit.

Speaking on the emotional vulnerability deeply ingrained into the fabric of the lyrics, frontwoman Baron-Gracie explains, “‘Thinking About You’ is about a situation when someone leaves and you can’t quite fully move on yet. You know you should and that it’ll be better for you in the long run, but it’s harder and more painful than it seems.”

The singles that have arrived thus far tell the story of underrepresented sapphic experiences from dreamy love songs to energetic breakup anthems and everything in between. The record was produced by Iain Berryman who has previously worked with artists such as Florence and the Machine, beabadoobee and Wolf Alice. Smitten, as the title suggests, is steeped in the concept of falling in and out of love, at once seeing someone as your whole word before an unfortunate transformation turns them into an empty-hearted stranger.

Pale Waves finished up a summer North American leg supporting PVRIS and will be returning home to the UK for a headlining tour of their own which includes a highly anticipated appearance at Neighbourhood Festival at Manchester City Centre. The group will also be playing a couple of Asian dates as well, performing in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan on December 9 and 10 respectively before heading to South Korea for a show in Seoul on December 12 to round out their live trek for the year.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado