Pale Waves Announce New Album Smitten For September 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Perfume”

Beloved indie rock band Pale Waves has returned with the announcement of their brand new fourth studio album entitled Smitten. The record is set to arrive later this year on September 20 via Dirty Hit. In celebration of the news, the group has shared their latest single and accompanying music video for “Perfume.”

The visual, in tandem with the song itself, is deeply romantic. “Perfume” pays tribute to the sapphic experience with front woman Heather Baron-Gracie taking a confessional, love struck tone with regards to her vocal delivery and lyricism which are both equally powerful and anthemic in their own right.

Pale Waves are currently on the road supporting PVRIS, having kicked off the summer trek earlier this month with a show in Santa Ana, California on June 1. They are scheduled to perform tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana before visiting Minneapolis, Chicago and Detroit before taking a detour and heading up to Toronto for a show on June 19. The tour concludes next month with a concert in Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern on July 12.

Smitten Tracklist

1. Glasgow

2. Not a Love Song

3. Gravity

4. Thinking About You

5. Perfume

6. Last Train Home

7. Kiss Me Again

8. Miss America

9. Hate to Hurt You

10. Seeing Stars

11. Imagination

12. Slow

Pale Waves Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

6/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

6/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

6/15 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

6/16 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

6/19 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

6/21 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

6/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts

6/24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

6/26 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club

6/28 – Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl

6/29 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

7/1 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

7/2 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

7/5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

7/6 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

7/7 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

7/9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

7/10 – San Diego, CA – Observatory SD

7/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern