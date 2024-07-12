Pale Waves Shares Bittersweet New Single And Video “Glasgow”

Home News Heather Mundinger July 12th, 2024 - 9:13 PM

Critically acclaimed UK Indie Pop outfit Pale Waves have unveiled their latest track and accompanying video, “Glasgow,” from their upcoming fourth studio album, Smitten, set for release on September 20 via Dirty Hit. The song, a poignant breakup anthem, features lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie expressing the heartbreak of fleeing Glasgow after being left at the altar.

“‘Glasgow’ is my favorite from Smitten,” says Baron-Gracie. “It’s about leaving someone because you know it’s no good for either of you anymore. It somehow breaks my heart but also makes me feel so euphoric at the same time.”

“Glasgow” follows the release of the album’s lead single “Perfume,” which debuted as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record. The official video for the dreamy, sapphic single showcases the band in a lovestruck fairytale setting, evoking the sounds of The Cure and The Cranberries.

Smitten blends Pale Waves’ signature indie rock with a fresh wave of romantic nostalgia. Written over a two-year period between the US and UK, the album is packed with catchy hooks and a new alt-pop sound, and lyrically delves into the highs and lows of early queer relationships. Reflecting on her roots, Baron-Gracie finds herself in a space where she can breathe and reflect, resulting in an album that is both personal and relatable.

Check out the new track + self-directed video below.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado