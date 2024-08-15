Pale Waves Share Striking New Single & Video “Gravity”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 15th, 2024 - 10:00 AM

Indie rock darlings Pale Waves have returned with yet another new single from their forthcoming record, entitled “Gravity.” The song follows previously released tracks “Perfume” and “Glasgow.” The brand new album Smitten, is scheduled to arrive on September 27 via Dirty Hit.

Speaking on the lyrical inspiration behind the track, frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie commented, “‘Gravity’ is about a woman who chose Jesus over me. It took the longest of all of the songs on the album to finish, I think we must have rewritten it millions of times to get it to where it is now.”

“Gravity,” as Baron-Gracie explains, tells the story of a troubled relationship which ends in an ultimatum of queer love versus religion with the latter ultimately prevailing. Fret not though, the accompanying music video features the lead singer’s current girlfriend.

The album’s singles thus far have thoroughly explored sapphic experiences from dreamy love songs to energetic breakup anthems. The record was produced by Iain Berryman who has previously worked with the likes of Florence and the Machine, beabadoobee and Wolf Alice. Smitten, as the title suggests, is deeply entrenched in the concept of falling in and out of love, at once seeing someone as your whole word before transforming into an empty-hearted stranger.

The band just finished up a North American trek supporting PVRIS and will be returning home to the UK for a headlining tour of their own which includes a highly anticipated appearance at Neighbourhood Festival at Manchester City Centre.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado