Full Of Hell Share Eerie New Single & Video “Fractured Bonds To Mecca”

Bella Rothman April 27th, 2024 - 7:27 AM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

Full of Hell’s 2024 album Congratulated Bliss features many grunge and harsh noise songs that the band is known for. “Featured Bonds To Mecca” is one of the bands new tracks on the record and now has an equally disturbingly dark to accompany it.

The video opens with a man waking up face down in the ocean. He becomes submerged into a black triangle where men begin to remove his heart from his body. He slowly begins to die reflecting on his past experiences on that beach earlier in the video.

The video concept was co-written by one of the band members Sam DiGristine who says the video is “”…about an endless cycle of struggle, trying to find your way in a familiar place yet still feeling lost. Alienated by your loved ones and giving it all for a chance at salvation. Inspired by films such as ‘ The Incredible Melting Man,’ ‘The Holy Mountain’ and ‘Altered States.’ The journey never ends. The cycle continues.”

The song “Fractured Bonds To Mecca” comes off their new album Congratulated Bliss that the band feels is some of their most meaningful work. The album attempts to comment on the world around them and is more lyrically intentional than anything they have written before.

The band opened their summer tour this week beginning in New Jersey and will close out in September in Bangkok. Fans seem excited by the new work as Full Of Hell continues to push the boundaries of musical sanity and twisted art.