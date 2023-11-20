Milwaukee Metalfest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Mr. Bungle, In Flames, Hatebreed & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth.net, Milwaukee Metalfest has announces their 2024 lineup that features the headlining acts Mr. Bungle, In Flames, Hatebreed and more. The event will be taking place on May 16-19 at The Rave/Eagles Club. For tickets and more information visit TheRave.com or MilwaukeeMetalFesival.com.

Also performing at the festival will be Blind Guardian, Slaughter to Prevail. Deicide, Katatonia, Kamelot, Marduk, Possessed, Metal Church, Incantation, Skinless, The Red Chord, Heathen, Internal Bleeding, Embryonic Autopsy, Eyes Of The Living and others.

In the following statement Milwaukee Metalfest co organizer and Hatebreed’s frontman Jamey Jasta comments shares his thoughts about next years festival.

“We extremely excited to have Milwaukee Metalfest not only coming back for another insane year but this time around we have added power metal, more black metal, more doom and some other surprise elements that were not logistically possible last year. This is just the first of many announcements on the horizon and I can’t wait to see everyone in Milwaukee next May!”

Sound Talent Group’s Tim Borror adds: “Milwaukee Metalfest 2023 was so awesome but more importantly, it’s a stake in the ground of how important and vital metal music is. Especially extreme metal! 2024 is going to be even more incredible. Come hang with us in May.”

