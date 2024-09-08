Linkin Park Explains Founding Drummer Rob Bourdon’s Absence From Their Comeback

Home News Lauren Rettig September 8th, 2024 - 5:35 PM

Linkin Park recently made waves with their highly anticipated reunion, but fans noticed that someone was absent from the lineup – founding member Rob Bourdon, the band’s drummer since the 90s.

The new Linkin Park formation was introduced during a live performance on Thursday, September 5, says Blabbermouth; vocalist Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara and drummer Colin Brittain, a songwriter and producer for artists such as G Flip, Illenium and ONE OK ROCK, are joining past members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and Joe Hahn in the new era of Linkin Park. With this introduction comes the release of a new single “The Emptiness Machine” and an album From Zero, slated to release on November 15. From Zero will be the first full-length album from the band since their 2017 release One More Light, the last album featuring lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

Vocalist/instrumentalist Mike Shinoda shared in a Billboard interview that Bourdon – who had founded Linkin Park with Shinoda and Brad Delson – had decided to leave the band.

“Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band,” Shinoda explained. “And we understood that – it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact and I know the fans noticed it too. The Hybrid Theory re-release [in 2020] and Papercuts release [this past April], he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”

Shinoda also referred to the involvement of Brittain, an artist, songwriter, producer and mixer who has worked with producers such as Kato Khandwala (Blondie, Paramore), John Feldman (5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182) and his occasional partner Nicholas “Ras” Furlong (5 Seconds of Summer, Papa Roach, Avicii).

“He’s playing drums in the live show and drums are his first instrument, but plays guitar and bass and keyboard and he produces and mixes,” Shinoda said. “We have a similar way of looking at music, of starting from scratch and I really enjoyed working with him and bouncing ideas back and forth.”

Linkin Park will be embarking on a six-date arena tour later this month, with performances in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota.

The From Zero pre-sale tickets became available for the LP Underground fan club members on September 6. General sale went live on September 7; information on purchasing tickets can be found on the band’s website.

Regarding the band’s future plans, Shinoda said in a statement “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present and future – embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years and excited about the journey ahead.”