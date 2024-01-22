Pixies & Modest Mouse Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2024 - 1:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, Indie rock bands Pixies and Modest Mouse announced they be once again teaming up for a co headlining North American tour with special guest Cat Power. Beginning on May 31, the duo will be heading back on the road for a 23 date run that includes stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Austin, Denver and more.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, January 25 by using the access code SPOTLIGHT, with a public on sale following on Friday, January 26 through Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, people can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Pixies and Modest Mouse Tour Dates

5/31 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery *

6/1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

6/2 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

6/4 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

6/5 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

6/7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^*

6/8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

6/9 – Laval, QC – Place Bell *

6/11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann *

6/14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium *

6/16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *

6/18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

6/19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

6/20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company *

6/22 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field *

6/23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall *

6/24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre *

6/26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

6/27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

6/28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *

6/30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green *

