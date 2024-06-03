Pixies Share New Two Track Single “You’re So Impatient”/”Que Sera, Sera”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 3rd, 2024 - 12:33 PM

Pixies return with the release of their of a brand new AA side single, “You’re So Impatient”/”Que Sera, Sera.” The new AA side finds Pixies creating a macabre and cinematic picture of American pop culture. Furious punk ditty “You’re So Impatient” is an explosive two minute and nine second Zombie attack at the mall, before the band twist the classic 1950’s standard “Que Sera, Sera,” which turns into a dark folk tale, told anew through the lens of a sci-fi monster epic that was originally recorded as the soundtrack for the U.S. TV show From.

Speaking about “You’re So Impatient,” vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Black Francis says “’You’re So Impatient’ is a slightly comedic suburban culture moment: there’s this guy, there’s this gal, there’s this tug-of-love dynamic going on. But the backdrop is the mall. And while the mall is crass, it’s also a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting.”

Pixies’s new AA side single arrives amidst a packed touring schedule set to take in circa seventy live shows across the world through 2024, with even more dates to be announced for 2025. The band has kicked off a North American tour with Modest Mouse and Cat Power, with a return to the UK in August for a run of already sold out headline shows, as well as appearances at major festivals.

