Pixies Announce Departure Of Paz Lenchantin, Introduce Emma Richardson As New Bassist

Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2024 - 11:02 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today, it has been announced that bassist Paz Lenchantin, who joined the Pixies in 2014, has exited the band to concentrate on her own projects. While talking about Lenchantin leaving the Pixies, the band said: “We’re grateful for Paz’s many contributions, and wish her all the very best going forward.” With Pixies scheduled to hit the road on March 8 to kick off their sold out UK/European Bossanova X Trompe Le Monde, the band will welcome bassist Emma Richardson, who was the previous bassist for the British group Band of Skulls, will make her worldwide debut with Pixies on the first night.

On May 31, the Richardson will make her North American debut as Pixies’s bassist when the band launches its North American co-headline tour with Modest Mouse and Cat Power. Pixies plans to return to Europe and the UK this summer before heading out to Auckland and Australia with Pearl Jam at the end of this year.

