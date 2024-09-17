Father John Misty Announces New Album Mahashmashana For November 2024 Release, Shares New Video “Screamland”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 17th, 2024 - 5:40 PM

Today, Father John Misty has shared the details for his sixth album, Mahashmashana, produced by himself and Drew Erickson and the album was executive produced by Jonathan Wilson. Mahashmashana features eight songs across 50 minutes and includes the singles “I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All,” “She Cleans Up,” “Screamland” and “Josh Tillman and The Accidental Dose.” The album will be out Friday, November 22, worldwide from Sub Pop and in the UK and Europe from Bella Union.

To accompany the announcement, Misty has shared his new single “Screamland,” a seven minute epic that features Alan Sparhawk from Low on guitar, while the artist serenades the ears with beautiful melodies. The official video for “Screamland” directed by Estefania Kröl and while talking about the video, the director says: “The video is a visual journey through the depths of ‘Screamland,’ capturing the essence of both the music and the artists. Father John Misty blends seamlessly into the scene, becoming a part of the city, a living echo of ‘Screamland.”

Mahashmashana Track List

1. Mahashmashana

2. She Cleans Up

3. Josh Tillman and The Accidental Dose

4. Mental Health

5. Screamland

6. Being You

7. I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All

8. Summer’s Gone

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna