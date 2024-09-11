Father John Misty Live Debuts New Song “She Cleans Up”

Home News Hunter Graham September 11th, 2024 - 9:26 PM

Father John Misty treated a live audience in University Park, Pennsylvania, to the debut of a new single titled “She Cleans Up” on September 4th. According to NME, the singer-songwriter has since performed the song at two other shows while teasing a potential release of another track on the 17th. And all this just a month after debuting the southern funk single “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools Of Us All.” A fan captured the live performance on video, which has garnered significant attention in the indie rock community.

During the performance, Misty can be seen commanding the stage, bathed in red light, dancing with ambivalent swagger. The song is a funky, upbeat track that blends elements of psychedelic rock, blues and roots rock, all wrapped in a neo-disco package. It has the makings of a dive bar dance classic. The crowd erupted in applause as the track concluded with a driving, foot-stomping outro, showcasing why Misty chose to debut the song live—the energy it generated among the audience was undeniable.

Watch the full live performance of “She Cleans Up” below: