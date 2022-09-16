Father John Misty Covers Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 16th, 2022 - 9:29 PM

Father John Misty has released a new live EP recorded at Electric Lady Studios, and it includes a beautiful cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever).” According to Stereogum, Misty recorded the EP with a large band and a full section of strings as part of a Spotify series. You can check out the full EP below, as well as Stevie Wonder’s original “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” below.

The live EP is a Spotify exclusive and includes five tracks from Misty’s latest album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, as well as the Stevie Wonder cover. Electric Lady feels exceptionally polished and complete for a live EP, a testament to the quality of the studio and Misty himself.

Misty’s cover of “I Believe” is particularly stunning, staying true to Wonder’s original while also adding his own unique touch. It’s a must-listen for any fan of either artist. It’s notable that Misty’s cover feels less like an homage than an honest attempt to make the song his own. With many modern covers, it can feel like artists are trying to rely too heavily on the original version, but Misty’s cover uses the original more as a springboard than anything else.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna