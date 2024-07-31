Father John Misty Releases New Funky Country Single, “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools Of Us All”

Home News Sarah Faller July 31st, 2024 - 2:31 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The American folk rock musician Father John Misty recently released his new single “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools Of Us All”

This new single is the latest contribution to Father John Misty’s song compilation Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said to Crawl. This compilation is made up of songs from his five albums Fear Fun (2012) , I Love You, Honeybear (2015), Pure Comedy (2017), God’s Favorite Customer (2018) and Chloë and The Next 20th Century (2022). The compilation also includes the single he released earlier this year “Real Love Baby”.

The single has a crossover between disco and country backing sound. This song includes the title of the song compilation “I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said to Crawl” in its witty and cynical lyrics about life and fame. He even turns his critics eye against himself in the second to last verse as he sings about performing his greatest hits. Listen to the new single here.

Starting in September, Father John Misty will be accompanying Kacey Musgraves on her “Deeper Well World Tour” for her U.S. leg starting in Pennsylvania and ending in California.

