Father John Misty Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Corpse Dance” On New Live Album

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to consequence.net, artist Father John Misty has dropped his previously unreleased song “Corpse Dance,” which is on a new live album that was recently recorded at the Sunset Center in Carmel by the Sea in California. Live at the Sunset Cultural Center includes all 18 songs from Father John Misty‘s solo show on December 15, which included the debut of “Corpse Dance.” Running close to eight minutes long, the tune features Father John Misty strumming on acoustic guitar while singing the lyrics “She is patient/ The act of creation/ May one day produce a happy man.”

On another note, the artist also performed songs from his latest album Chloë and the Next 20th Century along with older cuts like “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings,” “Nancy from Now On,” “I Love You, Honeybear,” “Chateau Lobby and “Ballad of the Dying Man.” Live at the Sunset Cultural Center is now available on all streaming platforms.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century was released back in April 2022 and it is still currently unknown is “Corpse Dance” will appear on a future project.

