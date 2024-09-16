The Postal Service Announce Indefinite Hiatus Following HSFestival Appearance

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2024 - 12:18 PM

Today, The Postal Service has confirmed that the final date of the wildly successful and critically celebrated Transatlanticism / Give Up Tour is this Saturday, September 21 at HFStival in Washington DC. The show will mark the beginning of an indefinite hiatus for the band. Since making their long awaited return to stages last September, The Postal Service has toured across North America, the UK and Spain, drawing nearly half a million fans to one unforgettable show after another.

While describing The Postal Service‘s concert, The Independent says: “In the crowd, tears are shed, clusters of people dance, and memories are rekindled. The show as a whole serves as a reminder of Gibbard’s endurance too.”

Extended into 2024 by popular demand, this extraordinary run celebrated the 20th anniversaries of both The Postal Service’s lone masterpiece Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie’s breakthrough Transatlanticism. The band released two RIAA Platinum certified indie classics in 2003 within a mere eight months of one another and created with a total recording budget of just $20k.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried