The Postal Service Joined By Death Cab For Cutie To Perform Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence”

Roy Lott September 6th, 2023 - 8:32 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

On the opening night of their joint tour, Benjamin Gibbard joined both of his bands for the tour with Death Cab performing their 2003 album ‘Transatlanticism’ and The Postal Service’s ‘Give Up’ in full at The Anthem.

During The Postal Service’s set, the band was joined by Death Cab for a cover of Depeche Mode‘s classic hit ‘Enjoy The Silence’ at the end of the show. Check out the fan footage below.

They also performed two versions of ‘Great Heights’, with the latter take during the encore just featuring Gibbard on an acoustic guitar and Jenny Lewis.

Death Cab for Cutie + The Postal Service closed out the first night of their co-headlining tour with a Depeche Mode cover pic.twitter.com/Zxr9o1xuG4 — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) September 6, 2023

The tour is The Postal Service’s first tour in over a decade. “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out,” says Gibbard about the tour. “These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.” The tour’s next stop is in Portland, ME on September 8 with additional shows in Detroit, New York and Denver before wrapping up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on October 17. Tickets are on sale now.

