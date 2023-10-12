Car Seat Headrest & The Beths Cover Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service On New Sub Pop Single

Home News Cait Stoddard October 12th, 2023 - 3:33 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to stereogum.com, this year will mark the 20 anniversary of the two albums The Postal Service’s Give Up and Death Cab For Cutie’s Transatlanticism.

Both bands bands are touring together this Fall and selling a lot of tickets and inspiring loads of tributes from the millennials in the music press. And now, a new sub pop single from some of the best bands have been released today.

Car Seat Headrest kicks things off the double with a lovely cover of Death Cab’s “We Looked Like Giants.” Also the Beths and Pickle Darling have teamed up for a cover of the Postal Service’s tune “Brand New Colony.”

Both songs are lovely due to how the instrumentation brings a sense of sizzling pop and rock music. As for the vocal performances, each vocal tone serenades the ears with elegant and light hearted sound.

The “We Looked Like Giants” and “Brand New Colony” single is out now digitally and the physical edition will be shipped around January. People can buy the physical edition here.

