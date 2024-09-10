The Linda Lindas Share Energetic New Single & Video “No Obligation”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 10th, 2024 - 5:03 PM

Today, The Linda Lindas has shared “No Obligation,” which is the ferocious title track from their new album, No Obligation, due October 11 on Epitaph. “I don’t got no obligation,” roars Eloise Wong in the album’s opening song, “just brush off all expectation.” From the first moment of their sophomore release it is clear that The Linda Lindas are here to defy expectations and challenge norms. The music is great by how the instrumentation and vocal bring a solid rock and punk vibe and as for the music video, each scene shows the band performing “No Obligation” live on stage.

While talking about the tune, The Linda Lindas says: “Eloise wrote this ripper because we won’t adhere to what anyone else thinks we should sound like or who they think we are. We don’t make music out of obligation— we make music out of love. And we’re so grateful for all of the opportunities music has given us, like going to Japan and making this video with a team including Naoko from Shonen Knife! Enjoy.”

No Obligation, the second full-length release from The Linda Lindas further advances their unironic, joyful and exciting trajectory of mashing up L.A. punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave and rock en español.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin