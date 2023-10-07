The Linda Lindas Releases New Cover of “Little Bit O’ Soul” For Prime Video and Blumhouse Television’s New Horror-Comedy Film “Totally Killer”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 7th, 2023 - 9:04 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

The Linda Lindas shares an original cover of The Music Explosion’s 1967 song “Little Bit O’ Soul”. This will be featured on Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Televison’s new horror-comedy film Totally Killer that premiered on October 6.

This single has a sound of classic pop with a touch of punk rock with a catchy cool rhythm giving it its own style and energy. This is giving great representation to this group that has these qualities too. Apart from the fundamental guitar riffs and chord sequences, The Linda Lindas performance of the Music Explosion’s 1967 track is hardly recognizable. They infuse the same ferocity, vigor, and passion that has made them so popular ever since they first took the stage at the Los Angeles Public Library in 2021, right up to the release of their debut album Growing Up in 2022.

The opening lines from the song suggest that the listener is feeling down, needs something to elevate their spirit, and the lyrics also relate freedom and rebellious themes. Some parts of the lyrics suggest to the listener to take risks and believe in themselves. For their followers, this new release is an interesting product with great tunes. Carlos de la Garza is the producer of the single “Little Bit O’ Soul.”

The Linda Lindas went to self release a four song EP, made their own videos, and gaining a lot of followers in Los Angeles. This band is formed of four Asian and Latina teens. They have previously released a music video called “Too Many Things” where the band is inside The Linda Lindas family diner.