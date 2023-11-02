Green Day Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates With Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Home News Cait Stoddard November 2nd, 2023 - 1:55 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

Global rock superstars Green Day have officially shared details on their massive 2024 North America Stadium Tour with support from the bands The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. The Saviors Tour, is produced by Live Nation and everything kicks off on July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. before making stops in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, Phoenix, AZ and other cities .

Citi is the official card of The Saviors Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, November 9 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, guided tours on stage, access to Green Day Hospitality Lounge, VIP entry, exclusive merchandise packages and more. For more information visit greenday.com.

In the press release Green Day share their thoughts about the upcoming tour.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

The Saviors Tour Dates

7/29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

8/1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

8/3 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

8/5 – New York, NY – Citi Field

8/7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

8/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

8/10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

8/13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

8/15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

8/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

8/20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !

8/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

8/24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

8/26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

8/28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

8/30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

9/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

9/4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

9/7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

9/10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

9/11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

9/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

9/20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

9/23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

9/25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

9/28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park