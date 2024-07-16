The Linda Lindas Announce New Album No Obligation For October 2024 Release, Share New Single “All In My Head”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2024 - 3:49 PM

The Linda Lindas has announced their new album, No Obligation, will be arriving on October 11 through Epitaph. The upcoming album sees the band further advancing their joyful, and exciting trajectory of mashing up L.A. punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave and rock en español. No Obligation was Written and recorded by The Linda Lindas during spring breaks, winter breaks and long weekends

In light of the album announcement, the band has shared the single “All In My Head” along with a reality altering and psychedelic music video directed by James Wyatt. While talking about the latest song, Lucia de la Garza says: “It has the most indie vibes we’ve leaned into so far because it was written on an acoustic guitar. Recording it was really fun, full of lots of dancing in the studio. “I wrote ‘All In My Head,’ from the perspective of a book character, which kinda brought us out of our comfort zone.”

The Linda Lindas’s debut album, Growing Up, was released in 2022 to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it “a combination of wholesome and fierce” and Pitchfork hailing it as “the most heartwarming record of the year.”

No Obligation All In My Head Lose Yourself Too Many Things Once Upon A Time Yo Me Estreso Cartographers Don’t Think Resolution / Revolution Nothing Would Change Excuse Me Stop

