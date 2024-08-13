The Linda Lindas Team Up With Weird Al Yankovic For New Single & Video “Yo Me Estreso”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 13th, 2024 - 2:50 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

The Linda Lindas released “Yo Me Estreso,” the new single and video from their recently announced new album, No Obligation, due out on October 11 through Epitaph. The song and video features Weird Al Yankovic on guest accordion and while talking about the tune, Bela Salazar says: “‘Yo Me Estreso’ is a song about always being stressed, always being anxious and thinking that people are mad at you when they really aren’t. It was inspired by listening to a lot of corridos, tumbados, banda and Duranguense and doing that in our own punk style.”

As for the music video, each scene shows band wearing clown costumes while performing the song and what is really about the video is how every scene brings back a 70s tv show theme. Also, Yankovics appearance makes the video more enjoyable to watch because the artist’s humor can be felt through the whole musical production.

No Obligation, the second full-length release from The Linda Lindas further advances their unironic, joyful and exciting trajectory of mashing up L.A. punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave and rock en español.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin