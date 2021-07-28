88rising Announces 2021 Head in the Clouds Lineup Featuring Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas and Saweetie

Home News Gasmyne July 28th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

On November 6-7, 2021, music lovers will gather for the two day event to jam out to their favorite artists. The event will be held at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Tickets are being sold on their official website.

Many of the artists that will be performing are Asian and Asian American. The lineup will include people like Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas, Saweetie, UMI, Beabadoobee and a few mystery performs. 88rising uses Instagram, Twitter and Tik-Tok as platforms to let fans know what has happened, is coming soon and planned for the future. Each platform has different information that can let fans know about the bands that will becoming to the 2021 Head in the Clouds Festival.

Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas are both rock bands. While Saweetie, UMI and Beabadoobee are their own singers and song-writers. They all embody Asian and Asian Americans because they blend cultures together to make something that catches people attention. All their music can be found on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music and other music stations.

Goldenvoice will also be partnering with 88rising for this festival. This website is also for concert lovers who are looking for events to go to that have the artist they like a part of them or just looking for something new to try.

There are precautions in place due to COVID-19 and other useful information that can be here to prepare for the event. Along with knowing about any of the other artists can be found here.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer