Amanda Shires Announces Intimate Acoustic Show At Nashville’s Exit/In

Today, acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Amanda Shires has announced an intimate, one-night-only show, Off the Record – Unplugged & Untamed, on Thursday, October 10 at Nashville’s Exit/In. Tickets are on sale now by clicking here. The show is a rare opportunity to experience Shires like never before because the artist will be performing solo, with no full band and no filter. This acoustic set will be an exploration of new beginnings, along with confessional stories behind the music.

The evening will feature a curated set list of new songs performed for the first time live, along with fan favorites. Tying the whole evening together will be compelling storytelling that showcases Shires’s signature wit, humor and raw honesty. The show will also feature original artwork by the artist as her backdrop.

An avid painter and visual artist in her own right, Shires will surround herself with original works of art for the performance, recreating the setting of her own home creative environment. The paintings reflect the emotion expressed through the music, as well as what is left unsaid in the songs. For the occasion, the artist will be creating one-of-a-kind posters which will be available for purchase as limited-edition pieces at the show.

While talking about her upcoming performance, the singer says: “The night is about breaking free, going off script, and sharing music that’s as untamed as the life behind it. It happened that the show landed on October 10, after some waffling on my part. A notification came on my iCal once it was confirmed and I thought, ‘well I’ll be damned, that’s Handsome Johnny’s (John Prine) birthday, looks like I’m going to have to go through with it.’ Everything’s a sign…if you want it to be.”