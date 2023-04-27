Amanda Shires Announces New Collaborative Album, Releases Single

Home News Dita Dimone April 27th, 2023 - 12:41 AM

Amanda Shires has announced an incredible collaboration with the late, legendary pianist and singer Bobbie Nelson that will be available publicly later this month. The two musicians are joining forces on a poignant album fittingly titled Loving You that will be released June 23rd on Silver Knife/ATO Records.

The heartbreaking and telling album, recorded before Nelson’s passing, is a tribute and reflection dedicated to her life and her music. As an artist, Nelson’s work has been an incredible influence on both country music and Shires’ career, making the collaboration a beautiful honor to Nelson’s lasting memory.

She’s better known for her iconic relationship with Nelson’s brother, Willie Nelson, and their years of performing together on stage. Unsurprisingly, Willie Nelson appears as a featured artist on the group’s first single, “Summertime,” from the new record. “I’ve looked to Bobbie Nelson for guidance and puzzle pieces for my own career for a long time,” Shires said in a statement. “It was an honor to get the project going with her and incredibly heartbreaking to not have her here to share the songs.”

The stunning ode to the Gershwin classic is a stunning and emotive duet between the two voices, drawn out passionately over Willie’s acoustic guitar. Loving You is full of heartwarming and catchy duets between Shires and the late piano teacher, showcasing her astute and smooth skills as a singer-songwriter.

With a 21-piece string ensemble adding to the dramatic and captivating sound, the record carries nostalgic, old-school country roots sound inspired by the traditional music Nelson and her brother grew up hearing in church. Overall, Loving You is an incredible tribute to the late Bobbie Nelson and her lasting influence on music. Amanda Shires’ collaboration with the composer is a touching memorial to an iconic musician. The forthcoming album, out June 23rd, is something that any music lover won’t want to miss. Pre-order your copy here.

LOVING YOU TRACKLISTING

Waltz Across Texas Always On My Mind Old Fashioned Love Summertime (Feat. Willie Nelson) Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground Dream A Little Dream Of Me Tempted And Tried La Paloma Loving You Over The Rainbow

AMANDA SHIRE’S 2023 TOUR DATES

6/11 Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre (The Highwomen)

6/17 Vitoria, Spain – Azkena Rock festival

6/18 Tunbridge Wells, UK – Black Deer Festival

6/20 Glasgow, Scotland – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

6/21 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

6/22 London, UK – Omera

6/23 Bristol, UK – Bristol Exchange

6/25 Eindhoven, Netherlands – Paterskerk

6/26 Groningen, Netherlands – Oosterpoort

6/27 Amsterdam Netherlands – THT / Paradiso Noord