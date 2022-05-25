Country-Rock Great Amanda Shires Announces New Album Take It Like A Man for July 2022 and Releases Hypnotic New Song and Video “Hawk For The Dove”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 25th, 2022 - 7:15 AM

Amanda Shires released her new single “Hawk For The Dove” on May 23 alongside a music video for the track. The song is off her new album Take It Like a Man set to release on July 29 with preorders available now.

The haunting song and accompanying video that is shot in black and white give audiences a glimpse into the mind of Shires with intense imagery peppered throughout the video. Amanda sings, “I’m well aware of what the night’s made of, and I’m coming for you like a hawk for the dove. You can call it serious trouble, cuz that’s what I want.”

The full album Take It Like a Man is available July 29 with preorders available here. “I want people to know that it’s okay to be a 40-year-old woman and be more than just a character in somebody else’s life,” Shires commented. “The song and the visual representation of the song deal with the emotions that turn prey into predator.”