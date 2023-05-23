Amanda Shires and Bobbie Nelson Share Haunting New Song “Always On My Mind”

Home News James Reed May 23rd, 2023 - 12:55 PM

Last year, the Texan musician Bobbie Nelson died at the age of 91. Bobbie was Willie Nelson’s older sister, and she was also the pianist for Willie’s band. Before she passed away, Nelson recorded Loving You, a composition with the great Texan country-folk singer/songwriter Amanda Shires. That collection is coming out next month. Meanwhile, Shires and Nelson’s version of the Gershwin standard “Summertime” has already been posted. Now, we get to hear their take on “Always On My Mind”, a different kind of standard.

Wayne Carson, Johnny Christopher, and Mark James wrote “Always on my mind” in 1972. Brenda Lee recorded the first version of “Always On My Mind” which was a hit for artists such as Elvis Presley and John Wesley Ryles. “Always On My Mind” was a top-10 success for two very different artists in the 1980’s; first for Willie Nelson in 1982 and then for the Pet Shop Boys in 1987. “Loving You is a reflection on the life and music of Bobbie Nelson,” Shires said in a statement.

Loving You came out for Amanda Shires’ own 2022 solo long play Take it Like A Man. Shires wanted to record her own version of “Always On My Mind”, and she sought Bobbie Nelson “because the only piano that fits that song is Bobbie’s”. The Shires/Nelson version of “Always On My Mind” showcases Shires’ booming yet tender voice and Nelson’s considerate piano. Both performances bring new life into the song along with a subtle string orchestra. Listen to it below.